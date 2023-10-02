Tested: Hands-on with Spigen’s translucent vintage iMac-style iPhone 15 MagSafe case

Spigen’s 2023 cover collection debuted shortly after the Apple handsets did, but the brand took everyone by surprise when it revived its C1 collection to deliver the epic new iMac iPhone 15 cases. Featuring a design directly inspired by Apple’s tear drop iMac circa 1998, it delivers a semi see-through approach and a heavy dose of nostalgia for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users. We have now had a chance top test it out hands-on wrapped around the iPhone 15 Pro and are ready to weigh in as part of the latest Tested with 9to5Toys review below.

Hands-on with the epic Spigen iMac iPhone 15 cases

The new Spigen iMac iPhone 15 cases – or the iPhone 15 Pro/Max Classic C1 (MagFit) Case as it is officially known – is here. This model is avialble for iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max in three colorways: Graphite, Ruby Red, and Bondi Blue. Its design is pulled directly from the vintage iMac while also delivering on MagSafe compatibility.

Hello (again). Paying homage to the iconic iMac G3, the remastered Classic C1 makes sure your iPhone 15 Pro is always making a comeback. Look back in time with its retro translucent design. And experience modern tech with MagFit for total MagSafe compatibility. We got you.

They have thus far been a total hit around here, and stock is beginning to run dry. So be sure to scoop one up while you still can right here. You’ll also want to try code helloagain20 for 20% off.

Take a closer look at the specs:

Premium two-piece PC and TPU construction is lined with impact foam for superb durability

Reissued Retro translucent design inspired by the Apple iMacG3

Military Grade Drop Protection via Extreme Protection Tech

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

Compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe accessories

9to5Toys’ Take

Dripping in nostalgia, Spigen’s C1 collection is back to say Hello (again) with a design directly inspired by the Jony Ive-designed iMac G3 that debuted in the late 90s’, and we are all the way here for it. Available in graphite and ruby red, it is the classic Bondi Blue treatment that has me most excited. While I tend to favor leathers and more natural materials for my accessories, Spigen might have just launched the best iPhone 15 case of the year, if you’re into this kind of thing.

It is made of a 2-piece polycarbonate shell, complete with a sort of translucent finish made to look just like the vintage iMac. It has a soft and yet matte-like finish feel to it in person. Complete with the sort of grayish clear bottom pulled straight from the old iMac, the rest of the case features a see-through treatment to reveal the faux inner-workings like Apple’s beloved old teardrop desktop machine.

In the middle you’ll find an integrated magnetic array for a secure connection to MagSafe accessories surrounding an actual cutout to allow the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone 15 to shine through the tinted see-through cover.

All-in-all it’s an epic design for me – I love the little techy details seen through the translucent backplate made to look like the old computer chips and the like, the accented silver-color button covers are a wonderful touch, and I like the idea of seeing the Apple logo shine through on the back – although the logo on my Natural Titanium 15 Pro is barely visible simply due its light color I would presume. I’m having a hard time finding anything I don’t like about this case – I might have been fine paying closer to $40 or $50 for it.

On the inside you’ll find Spigen’s usual plastic approach as opposed to the more premium microfiber interiors we see on more pricey cases. But there are slabs of a sort of soft rubber plating spread throughout to deliver a bit more of a soft resting place for your new iPhone 15.

The new C1 Spigen iMac cases, we are told, are only available in a limited run, which is a shame – everyone deserves a shot to get one of these. But it would appear there’s enough stock still floating around to secure a backordered unit if needs be. Outside of that, the only real negative I can come up with here is the lack of options for non-pro users. The C1 case is only available for iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max – come on Spigen, launch one for iPhone 15 and 15 Plus users, too!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!