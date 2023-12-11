TCL’s 120Hz 98-inch S5 4K Smart Google TV back to $2,500 ($1,500 off), more from $270

Justin Kahn -
$1,500 off From $260
best Black Friday smart TV deals TCL

Amazon is now offering the giant 2023 model TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV at $2,499.99 shipped. Regularly $5,000 at Best Buy and typically selling for $4,000 at Amazon, this is up to $2,500 off and at least $1,500 in savings. It also comes in at about $500 under the price we were tracking on this 100-inch Hisense model to deliver one of the more affordable oversized 4K smart TV deals we have tracked for the season yet. Head below for a closer look at the specs and features on this new Amazon all-time low. 

The TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV features a 120Hz panel with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG alongside notable features for gamers: “blistering fast” 240 VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for “the lowest possible input lag.” Centered around Google’s TV ecosystem with direct access to your streaming services, it also boasts built-in Google Assistant voice commands, Chromecast streaming, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, USB ports, and more. 

More early TCL 2023 model Q7 Google TV Black Friday deals:

TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV features:

Experience the ultimate in 4K Ultra HD entertainment with TCL’s 98″ S Class. Its 4X resolution surpasses Full HD, delivering stunning detail. The 120Hz Panel Refresh Rate ensures a smooth, blur-free viewing experience, while Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion provides exceptional motion clarity. Enjoy a wide color gamut for richer hue while the High Brightness Direct LED Backlight creates brighter images. HDR ULTRA, with support for the most popular HDR formats, brings enhanced contrast and accurate colors. TCL’s AIPQ Engine with Deep Learning AI optimizes color, contrast, and clarity while you watch. 

