Gigantic Hisense 100-inch 144Hz U8 mini-LED Google Smart TV hits $4,000 Amazon low

While we are still tracking new all-time lows on the more modest Hisense U8 TVs, Amazon just knocked the price down on the massive 100-incher. You can now land the Hisense 100-inch Class U8 Series mini-LED 4K UHD Google Smart TV for $3,999.99 shipped. This 2023 model typically goes for closer $5,000 at Amazon, but it does carry a whopping regular price tag at $10,000 via Best Buy. Either way, today’s deal is at least $1,000 in savings and delivers a new Amazon all-time low price. We have seen gigantic displays in this range for less in the past, but this is the latest top-of-the-line U8 series mini-LED from Hisense with up to 144Hz gaming that will bring Spidey and Link to a nearly life-size scale. The metal stand and “bezel-less” design are joined by VRR and FreeSync Premium Pro to minimize input lag alongside Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Apple AirPlay 2, built-in Google Assistant voice command action, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, if the 100-inch is just straight overkill for your setup, the rest of the 2023 Hisense mini-LED U8 lineup delivers very similar specs otherwise and is now at some of the best prices ever. Those deals also join the even more affordable U6 and U7 variants that also happen to be on sale via Amazon right now:

If you would prefer to take the current-generation Sony display route with the PS5 exclusive picture enhancement features they come along with, the entry-level models are still sitting at Amazon all-time low pricing right now. Starting from $348 shipped, you can take a closer look at the ongoing deals for the X77L model right here.

Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

The Award-winning Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED TV just got even better. With Peak Brightness 1500 and more than double the local dimming zones as last year, along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflecton panel technology, the U8 delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos and an upgraded 50w 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system, the U8 creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. In additon, the U8 is compatible with the new Wifi 6E router protocol and includes a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner making the U8 virtually future-proof. With the Google TV OS and Hands-Free Voice Control, searching for and playing all your favorite content is simple and seamless. Just say “Hey Google”. The U8 also got more upgrades for the gaming enthusiast including a 144Hz VRR panel, Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium Pro for an enhanced gaming experience. And, be2er also just got bigger with the U8H now available in an 85” screen size.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!