Govee’s sleek 4.5-ft. Lyra Corner Smart Lamp drops from $160 to $90 shipped today

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its Lyra Corner Smart Lamp down at $89.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly $150, this is a solid $60 price drop and the lowest price we can find on this model. This discount comes in at $6 under the readily available Black Friday deal. You’re looking at a slick, modern smart lamp (it stands roughly 4.5-feet tall) that connects over Wi-Fi to the companion app for customization. It supports both white light (2200k-6500k warm/cool) and multiple colors at the same time (16 million options to choose from) with 1,500 lumens of brightness. From within the app (or using connected Alexa or Google Assistant gear for voice control), users can select for over 64 preset scene modes or customize the colorful moving lighting effects manually. Head below for more details.

If the form-factor of the tall slender design above isn’t working for you, check out the Govee RGBIC Table Lamp. Currently 20% off the going rate at just over $47 shipped, this one delivers a more compact smart lighting experience for the tabletop, desk, or nightstand with very similar app and voice command customization options.

While we are talking smart illumination, this morning saw the Nanoleaf Lines modular HomeKit lighting kits go on sale as well. Alongside some expansion kits for those already invested starting from $56, the starter set is now down at $80 shipped and you can better look at the offer in our deal coverage. Head over to our smart home hub for a closer look at more ways to make your living space a more intelligent one ahead of the holidays.

Govee Lyra Corner Smart Lamp features:

Futurist & Modern Design: Timeless minimalist design of the floor lamp for living room that infuses sophistication into any Christmas decorations. With a textured satin aluminum finish and compact base unit, which elevates your space.

Cutting-Edge RGBICWW Technology: Savor multi-color displays as customized from 16 million total colors, 2200k-6500k warm/cool whites, and 1500 lumens of brightness. Upscale ambiance for hosting get-togethers, watching movies or reading and relaxing.

64+ Scene Modes: Select a moving lighting effect with one tap and transform your Christmas decorations. The LED floor lamp is suitable as a Christmas gift for family and friends.

Get Creative With DIY Mode: Using Govee Home app, finger-sketch your own custom color effect, plus show off these creations to the community where others can add your DIY effects to their own Christmas light. The floor lamp is suitable for Bedroom.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!