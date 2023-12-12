Nanoleaf Lines modular HomeKit lighting kits starts at $80 (Save 20%), expansion set at $56

Amazon is bringing back the best prices to date on Nanoleaf’s lineup of modular lighting kits. There’s four different packages available, including the base starter kit with four of the light bars at $79.99 shipped. This is $20 off the usual $100 going rate, and arriving at the holiday pricing one last time ahead of Christmas. It comes joined by two other starter kits as well as an expansion pack for building out a more custom setup. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, though we also take a deeper dive into the Nanoleaf Lines feature set down below while also detailing some of the other bundles on sale.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the recent Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Design your own unique layouts for a stunning and futuristic ambient glow. Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your light lines react and dance to the beat of your music in real-time.

