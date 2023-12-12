Sun Joe’s compact 1,600 PSI pressure washer returns to $65 low (Reg. $139), more from $40

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX160E-MAX Electric Pressure Washer for $64.97 shipped. Down from its $139 price tag, this pressure washer has seen gradual discounts since the end of summer, with the lowest before November dropping to $80. During the Thanksgiving Weekend sales we saw it fall further to its new $65 low before rising back up between $110 and $119. Today’s deal comes in as a 53% markdown that takes $74 off the going rate and returns costs back to the all-time low from Black Friday. We’ve also put together a selection of other Sun Joe pressure washers that are also seeing discounts, some of which are returning costs back down to the lowest prices we’ve tracked.

This compact pressure washer’s 11A motor is able to provide up to 1,600 PSI of spray power, making it ideal for use on your homes, RVs, cars, trucks, boats, and even decks, driveways, and patios. It comes with a quick-connect 15-degree nozzle, a turbo nozzle, as well as an onboard 15 fluid-ounce foam cannon to cover more stubborn cleaning jobs. It also features Sun Joe’s total stop system that shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to save you energy and money while prolonging its motor’s life.

SPX160E-MAX electric pressure washer features:

[FIGHT DIRTY]: Ideal for use on homes, RVs, cars, trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios and more

[POWERFUL]; 11-amp motor

[QUICK-CONNECT NOZZLE]: (15°) To tackle various cleaning jobs

[TURBO NOZZLE]: To destroy dirt, grease, and grime on contact

[SPRAY WAND WITH TRIGGER GUN]: Easily controls water pressure

