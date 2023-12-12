Give the gift of UGG with up to 30% off new markdowns: Slippers, boots, robes, more

Ali Smith -
FashionUGG
30% off from $23
a group of stuffed animals sitting on top of a pile of shoes

UGG is currently offering up to 30% off new markdowns for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on great holiday gifts such as robes, slippers, boots, sneakers, outerwear, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. A standout from this sale is the Amari Robe for women that’s currently marked down to $96 and originally sold for $138. This robe was designed to be ultra soft and you can choose from two color options. The entire robe is machine washable and it also has a tie-waist as well as a hood for convienience. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out the Levi’s sitewide sale here.

