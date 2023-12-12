Levi’s Flash Sale offers 30% off sitewide with deals starting at $5: Jeans, jackets, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLevi's
30% off from $5

Levi’s is updating your denim with 30% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. Refresh your denim or a loved one’s this holiday season with the best-selling 541 Athletic Taper Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $98. It’s available in eight color options and it features a contemporary look with a relaxed feel. It offers more room in the buttocks and thighs for athletics builds as well as a stretch-infused fabric. Plus, the tapered hem gives a flattering look and the hem can easily be rolled for a stylish look. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

