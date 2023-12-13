Wake up to a Ninja CFP101 DualBrew Hot & Iced Coffee Maker for the holidays at new $120 low

Update: Amazon is also now offering the Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System at $172.49 shipped. Regularly $250, this is 31% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low – this model features a 19-bar pressure system with a built-in, fold-away frother alongside single-serve, travel mug, and full carafe brewing. 

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Ninja CFP101 DualBrew Hot & Iced Coffee Maker. This one regularly fetches $160 or more like $150 directly from Ninja, and you can now land it down at $119.99 shipped on Amazon. This is one of only a few price drops we have seen since this model landed on Amazon back in August. You’re looking at a new all-time low at $8 under our previous mention. Once again delivering a versatile brewing setup, the CFP101 DualBrew can handle both hot and cold brewing alongside the ability to cover all of your single-serve needs or produce a full 12-cup carafe. Along with the three brew style options (Classic, Rich, or Over Ice), this model supports both ground beans or coffee pods with a handy keep warm function, 60-ounce removable water reservoir, and a various cup/carafe size options. Head below for more. 

Another option for remaining within the Ninja ecosystem without spending quite as much is with the Ninja PB051 Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker. You won’t get the full carafe option taking this route, but it is also $40 less expensive and now matching one of the lowest prices we have tracked at $80 shipped

Head over to our home goods hub for more kitchen gadgets and upgrades at a discount. One notable example here is the deal we are still tracking on this 2023 model Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven that is currently $100 off the going rate and ships with a host of helpful accessories, including a pizza peel, stone, and a deep dish pan. Scope it out right here

Ninja CFP101 DualBrew features:

The Ninja DualBrew Grounds & Pods Hot & Iced Coffee Maker delivers Classic, Rich, and Over Ice brews from your favorite coffee grounds or coffee pods that never taste watered down. Customize your brew with 9 grounds sizes from single serve, to travel mug, to full carafe and 4 pod sizes from 6 to 12 oz. Plus, it features Delay Brew and Keep Warm Functions.

