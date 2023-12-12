Save $100 on the 2023 Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven with stone and peel at $300 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven down at $299.95 shipped in both the black and sliver colorways. Regularly $400, this is a straight up $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on the black model and the second-lowest we have seen on the silver since landing on Amazon this past summer – the silver has only ever gone for less once before today at $280. Delivering year round pies with a dedicated pizza baking design, it can reach temperatures up to 700-degrees to ensure “a crispy crust and perfectly melted cheese for cooking various pizza styles to perfection.” You’ll also find a large viewing window, interior lighting, and some included accessories: heat-conducting pizza stone, a deep dish pan, and a pizza peel. Head below for more details.

A notable alternative for less would be something like the Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven. While not a dedicated pizza oven that can reach temperatures as high as the model above, it can still bake some pies up while also providing built-in air frying tech at $150 shipped.

Then head over to our home goods hub for kitchen gear deals including this price drop on the 2023 model Ninja 8-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven. It is currently matching its Amazon all-time low pricing at $180 shipped, or $50 in savings off the usual $230 price tag. Scope out the details right here and be sure to take a look at Keurig’s SMART latte coffee maker while it’s $100 off the going rate ahead of the holidays while you’re at it.

Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven features:

Cook authentic 12″ Neapolitan pizza in 5 minutes or less and explore other regional favorites like deep dish, Detroit style, and New York style pizzas, all with customized toppings. (Plus up to 30 minutes of preheating). Engineered to reach 350°F-700°F in 20-30 minutes, this countertop oven ensures a crispy crust and perfectly melted cheese, for cooking various pizza styles to perfection and delivering the most authentic and flavorful experience.

