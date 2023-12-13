Ninja’s steel NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker hits 2023 low at $60 (Reg. $80)

Alongside the deals we spotted this morning on the brand’s coffee makers, Amazon is now the latest Ninja BW1001 NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80 like it currently fetches directly from Ninja, this model launched back in summer 2022 and is now at the lowest price we can find. While we have seen a few price drops down to $70 this year, today’s offer marks the best of the year and comes in to match the lowest we have tracked. The upright vertical design is made “to heat evenly and give you consistent results” for 1-inch Belgian-style waffles. Alongside a non-stick interior, users can also leverage five shade settings and the included Precision-Pour Cup for measuring batter – there’s even both audible and visual notifications to indicate when the cooking process is finished. More details below.

While there are certainly more affordable waffle makers out there, for folks already invested in the Ninja kitchen gear or those just looking for an elevated countertop look, today’s featured offer is more than worth consideration. For those not impressed with the Ninja model, something like this basic stainless steel Oster model will likely suffice and it sells for just $22.50 Prime shipped.

As we touched on Amazon, we are also tracking some new all-time lows on pair of Ninja coffee makers. You’ll find both its 2023 DualBrew options down at $120 as well as the espresso Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System at $172.49, or the lowest price we have ever tracked at well below the $250 going rate. Head over to our home goods hub for even more.

Ninja NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker features:

Engineered to heat evenly and give you consistent results. From soft and fluffy to deliciously crispy, get exactly the texture you want. Roomy, nonstick interior makes for thick, fluffy waffles. Allows for high-sugar batters like brownie and cake mix. Included cup makes it easy to measure and pour batter. The waffle maker will beep when your waffle is done—no guesswork required. 1000-Watt Waffle Maker, Precision-Pour Cup, & Chef-Curated Recipe Guide.

