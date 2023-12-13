Special Prime deal: JBL’s regularly $400 Boombox 2 Bluetooth Speaker now $220

Prime members can score a particularly deep deal on the JBL Boombox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker today at $219.99 shipped via Amazon. Easily one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on this model, it typically fetches as much as $400 at Amazon and is now $180 off the going rate. Today’s offer comes in at $80 under our previous mention. Featuring 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, this model was JBL’s most powerful option in its class at release while still maintaining a portable form-factor. Alongside the IPX7 protection against rain, splashes, and other outdoor conditions, it also features your usual Bluetooth streaming tech to connect to your smart devices. Head below for more.

But if you’re looking for a deal on the brand’s latest and greatest, you’re in luck. JBL’s new Assistant-powered Authentics smart speakers deliver retro-style vibes and intelligent tech alongside the usual streaming action at new all-time lows. These models are now starting from $300 with all of the details you need waiting in our recent deal coverage.

Get the loudest, most massive JBL Original Pro sound on our most powerful portable JBL Boombox 2 speaker. It pumps out powerful, deep bass just like in clubs powered by JBL. The iconic grip handle makes it easy to transport the JBL Boombox 2 portable speaker. The fun doesn’t have to stop. Packed with an incredible 24 hours of battery life, JBL Boombox 2 lets you party all day and into the night. Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

