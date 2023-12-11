JBL’s new Assistant-powered Authentics smart speakers are $50 off starting at $300 (First deals)

Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances to save on the new JBL Authentics 300. This smart speaker powered by Google Assistant and Alexa just launched earlier this fall and skipped out on all of the Black Friday deals last month. Now it’s finally on sale at $399.99 shipped. This is $50 off the usual $450 going rate and the first real chance to save some cash. It’s a new all-time low as you’d expect, too. We found that it hits all of the right notes in our hands-on review, and we explore why below the fold.

The story with the new JBL Authentics 300 may be headlined by its smart features, but we have to at talk about the eye-catching design first. There’s a classic retro build that pairs a leather-like enclosure with a grid-textured grille on the front – all with brushed metal accenting. Premium build aside, JBL packs dual tweeters and a downward-firing passive radiator into the form-factor.

There’s Bluetooth for pairing right to your smartphone for playing music, as well as Wi-Fi to summon your smart assistant of course. Both Alexa and Google Assistant make the cut, turning this already nifty looking speaker into a smart home for controlling smart home gear, conversing with the digital helpers, and streaming music directly from your preferred service. The JBL Authentics 300 speaker manages to pull that off with 8 hours of battery life for untethered playback.

If the form-factor and features are catching your eye but the sale price still isn’t swaying you, the savings today continue over the JBL Authentics 200. This is much of the same form and function as above, just with a smaller design that ditches the handle on its bigger brother in favor of a more compact smart speaker experience at $299.99. That’s also $50 off its usual $350 price tag and marking the first chance to save.

JBL Authentics 300 features:

Fill any room in your house with stereo sound. A pair of 25mm tweeters bring out the details in your music, while the full-range 5.25-inch woofer and down-firing 6.5-inch passive radiator deliver deep bass. These top-grade components ensure you’ll get the perfect audio balance, no matter what kind of music you’re listening to. The JBL Authentics 300 delivers iconic style inspired by classic JBL retro designs, in a portable home speaker that looks great in any decor.

