Samsung’s SmartThings Station doubles as a 15W Qi charger at $40 (Save 50%, new low)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung SmartThings Station for $39.99 shipped. This is more than just a smart home controller, but also a 15W wireless charging pad that also happens to be 50% off. It’s down from the usual $80 price tag for one of the first times and clocks in at $30 under our previous mention. We’ve only seen it on sale twice before, and now you can lock-in the best price ever. Back when the hybrid accessory launched, we walked away with a positive take in our hands-on review over at 9to5Google.

Samsung’s new SmartThings Station helps make the jump over to Matter. The hub supports that new smart home control standard and pairs with all of your connected lights and gadgets in order to streamline your smart home. Back in our review we found that on top of the simplicity of Matter’s smart home unification, the real enticing feature is to be able to use the onboard button for controlling your surroundings. There’s button that can be set up with three different actions to set scenes, turn off the lights, and tons more. The SmartThings Station also doubles as a 15W Qi wireless charger, too.

If you’d rather just double down on the Qi tech, Samsung’s 15W Wireless Charger Duo is also on sale today and landing at $39.98. This is down from $90 in order to match the all-time low for only the second time yet. This is the same price as the SmartThings Station, just without the smart home tech and instead you’ll find a secondary spot for refueling gear off to the side of the main 15W pad.

Samsung SmartThings Station features:

Invite intelligence into your home; Beyond charging your device, SmartThings Station is designed to make your day and night run smoothly with smart features, automated experiences and convenient control of your home. With Super Fast Wireless Charging, SmartThings Station will charge your compatible phone in no time. Start your smart life in a snap; Link your hub through a pop-up on your SmartThings app, then connect your devices seamlessly with QR scanning.

