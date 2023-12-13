Time is running out to get Rad Power’s e-bikes under the tree from $1,299 (Up to $1,200 off)

Rad Power’s holiday sale is still going, currently taking up to $1,200 off select e-bikes through the rest of 2023. While most of the e-bike models are being offered at $300 off, there are two special discounts of $700 off and $1,200 off. One of these two special discounts is on the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike for $1,399 shipped, with a lesser $300 discount available for the step-thru model. Down from $2,099, this is the second-biggest discount across the board, which is the all-time lowest price we have tracked for this model over the years.

Equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery, the RadRover 6 Plus can reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, clock, odometer, speedometer, pedal assist settings, and even a wattage meter to keep track of the motor’s output. It also comes stocked with a pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires alongside water-resistant connectors and a wiring harness for when your joy ride diverts off-road. The frame has been designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and solid handling – especially for riders at the bottom end of the height recommendation range.

The biggest deal amongst the bunch and the second special discount is the RadTrike that is still being offered for $1,299 shipped, down from $2,499. It comes with the same 750W brushless-geared hub motor as the above model with a smaller 480Wh battery that only reaches a max speed of 14 MPH for a longer 55+ miles of travel range on a single charge. It features five levels of pedal assistance with a low-profile cadence sensor, as well as puncture-resistant tires, fenders for all three wheels, an LED headlight, an integrated taillight with brake light function, and a simple display that gives you the in-time battery level while allowing you to adjust the pedal assist levels and control the headlight.

While Rad Power’s $300 off holiday sales will continue through the end of the year, giving you plenty of time to still save on this brand’s popular e-bikes, holiday shipping will end tomorrow night, meaning any orders made after the deadline will likely not arrive at your doorstep until the end of the month or possibly 2024. You can also check out our Green Deals hub to browse other e-bike sales or look into the best discounts on power stations, solar panels, water heaters, electric tools, and much more.

RadRover 6 Plus Features:

Commute. Explore. Or simply do more. The ebike that started it all, does it all. Now in its sixth iteration, our flagship model combines durability and agility into one irresistible ride. Hop on and discover why this is the most imitated e-bike in the industry.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!