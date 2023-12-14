Amazon 65-inch Omni smart Fire TV now up to $290 off at $470 shipped, more from $110

Update: Walmart has brought back one of its doorbuster-worthy deals with the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV down at $248 shipped. Regularly $300 or more, while this might not be one of those models with all of the bells and whistles, landing a TV from a brand like this at a price like this is certainly worth consideration for smaller bedrooms, the office, and more.

Amazon has now knocked the prices on a range of its Omni Series 4K Smart Fire TV models down below this year’s Black Friday offers. First up, we have the Amazon 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart Fire TV down at $469.99 shipped. Regularly $760, this is up to 38% or $290 off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. While we have some very limited doorbuster-style offers for less and it does more typically sell in the $600 range as of late, this is still a more than notable deal listed as arriving before Christmas at the time of writing. Amazon’s smart Fire TV lineup delivers a relatively affordable way to score a 4K smart TV with access to all of your streaming services at the ready. This one supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus alongside hands-free Alexa control and four HDMI inputs. Head below for more details and additional Amazon Fire TV deals.

More Amazon holiday smart TV deals:

If you’re looking for some larger options, the ongoing deals we are seeing on the 2023 model TCL QM8 displays are worth consideration. We are currently tracking a pair of Amazon all-time lows starting from $1,298 with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, delivering as much as $600 in savings. Scope out those offers out right here while you still can.

Amazon Omni Series 4K Smart Fire TV features:

Cinematic 4K entertainment – Get true-to-life picture quality and rich, brilliant colors with support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, and control the TV hands-free with Alexa.

HDR like you’ve never seen – Dolby Vision brings spectacular color, contrast, clarity, and brightness to your screen.

Hands-free TV with Alexa – With built-in microphones, just ask to turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Subscription fees may apply.

Enjoy MGM+ on us – Receive a 6-month subscription to MGM+, including access to thousands of Hollywood movies and Original series with your Fire TV purchase. Terms apply.

