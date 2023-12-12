TCL’s latest 85-inch 120Hz 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV with AirPlay hits $1,798 low ($600 off)

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the 2023 model TCL QM8 QLED 4K mini-LED Google Smart TVs. You’ll find the 85-inch model sitting at $1,798 shipped. Regularly $2,400 at Best Buy where it is selling for $1,800, you’re looking at up to $602 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. This is a 4K Ultra HD mini-LED panel that runs at 120Hz with full array local dimming and 240 VRR action for “more responsive gameplay without lag.” Running on the Google TV OS, it provides instant access to all of your streaming services alongside hands-free control via Google Assistant. Additional features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more details and a deal on the 75-inch model.

The 75-inch variant is also seeing a notable price drop or folks that might not need the 85-inch model above. Regularly up to $1,800, you can land this model down at $1,298 shipped via Amazon right now. That’s more than $500 off, coming within about $30 of the all-time low there. This model delivers the same specs and mini-LED setup as the larger option above, just in a slightly more compact form-factor.

If you’re looking to go even bigger though, yesterday’s price drop on the giant TCL 120Hz 98-inch S5 4K Smart Google TV awaits. This is also a 2023 variant with a 120Hz refresh rate and much of the same feature set as the options above, as well as being one of the more affordable 98-inch models you’ll find with these sorts of specs. Get a closer look in our deal coverage right here while it’s still up to $1,500 off.

TCL QM8 QLED 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

TCL QM8 Class Smart TVs combine stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design for a true flagship TV experience. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ you can enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details. TCL’s High Brightness ULTRA Direct LED Backlight produces up to 2,000 nits peak brightness for dazzling specular highlights, perfect for any viewing environment. MINI-LED ULTRA with up to 2300+ zones adapt to on-screen content for deep blacks without image blooming powered by TCL’s AIPQ Engine Gen 3, an advanced processor optimizing each scene with machine learning for an unrivaled cinematic experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!