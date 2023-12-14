Amazon now offering $75 off its new Echo Frames smart glasses from $195

Echo Frames (3rd Gen) smart glasses

Update: All of the discounts we featured below on the new Echo Frames smart glasses have returned, and are set to ship to your door ahead of Christmas. 

Back in September, during its annual hardware showcase event, Amazon unveiled the next-generation of its smart glasses. The new Echo Frames 3rd Gen, available in various colors, shapes, and styles, feature a series of improvements over previous models alongside open-air audio tech, direct access to Alexa voice commands, and the ability to your control your Amazon-compatible smart home gear from anywhere. And we are now tracking some notable pre-order price drops ahead of launch next week. Head below to check them out. 

Echo Frames (3rd Gen) pre-order deals

With Echo Echo Frames 3rd Gen, users can ask Alexa to play music, podcasts, or Audible books as well as make use of open-ear audio calling without ever pulling out your phone. Alongside the open-air audio tech and Alexa smart home integration, Amazon has also employed “handcrafted Mazzucchelli Italian acetate, German-engineered spring hinges, and premium metal tone finishes designed to elevate your style” alongside blue light filtering, prescription-ready, and sunglass options – all of them are now seeing discounts during the final week of pre-orders as well:

***Note: All three styles are available in all colors at the discounted rate. 

You can learn more about the new Echo Frames 3rd Gen in our launch coverage, and be sure to scope out the new faster and lighter Fire HD 10 tablet as well as the latest Echo Show 8 with proximity-based personalized home screen. 

Echo Frames 3rd Gen features:

Hit the streets and ask Alexa to play music, podcasts, or Audible books from some of your favorite streaming apps. Keep in touch with open-ear audio calling, so you never have to pull out your phone.Enjoy high-quality audio without the discomfort of headphones. Echo Frames speakers direct sound to your ears without covering them, while minimizing what others around you can hear. Now with improved bass and crystal-clear highs, Echo Frames deliver an even more enhanced and discreet audio listening experience than ever before. 

