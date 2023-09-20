Amazon debuts a faster and lighter new Fire HD 10 tablet with a better 5MP camera from $140

Amazon just took to the stage for its annual hardware event to unveil its next-generation gear, and now it’s time to dive into the all-new 2023 Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet. The latest Amazon tablet delivers some upgrades and enhancements over the now previous-generation model in terms of performance, form factor, and photo-taking prowess while still offering up an option that comes in well under the MSRP on the flagship Fire Max 11 that debuted back in May. Head below for more details and a breakdown of what’s new on the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

The all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, which is now available for pre-order ahead of launch next month, once again delivers a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display made from aluminosilicate glass that, “as measured in a tumble test, is 2.7 times as durable as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022).”

It also works with the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen (sold separately) with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to offer “a natural writing experience that responds to your handwriting. Use it to write, sketch in apps like OneNote, and more.”

Joining the expected Alexa integration for everything from “recipes to jokes to reading, or to control your smart home devices,” the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is made from 12% recycled materials.

With an octa-core processor that performs 25% faster than the previous generation and 3 GB RAM, you can seamlessly move between your favorite apps. The 10.1″ Full HD display with 1920 x 1200 resolution shows off your entertainment in vibrant clarity.

As for what the main differences between this new model and the previous-generation Fire HD 10 are, Amazon says it’s lighter and faster and has a better camera:

25% faster performance than the 11th generation Fire HD 10

Over 30g lighter than the 11th generation Fire HD 10

Upgraded from a 2 MP to 5 MP front-facing camera for better pictures and calling with family

The all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is now available for pre-order, starting from $139.99 shipped. You’ll also find a brand new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet starting from $189.99 shipped, with a 1-year subscription of Amazon Kids – “an award winning subscription featuring thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps, from brands like Disney, Blippi’s Treehouse, and LEGO.”

Dive into our coverage of today’s Amazon showcase event for a closer look at the rest of the new gear, including the new Echo Show 8 with a proximity-based personalized homescreen.

