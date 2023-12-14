Save $200 or more on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra with built-in S Pen starting at $1,000

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for $999.99 shipped. This is the second-best price to date as it drops from the usual $1,200 going rate. It’s $200 off, and landing as the lowest we’ve seen outside of Black Friday where it went for $100 less. You can also save on the 512GB model, which is seeing an even steeper $240 price cut to $1,139.99. Delivering Samsung’s most capable non-folding smartphone, we explore all the ways that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth your cash – especially with today’s savings – in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popular S Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

If you don’t need all of the higher-end features of the Ultra version, you can save on the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 right now. It rocks the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is now even dropping to a new all-time low at $675. Those $125 in savings make the more affordable handset even more so for being able to wrap up one of the newest smartphones for less.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features:

Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 Ultra lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography. Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera — the highest camera resolution on a phone; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 Ultra always does the moment justice.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!