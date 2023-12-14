Ninja ‘s 900W personal-sized Nutri-Blender Plus with 3 to-go cups now down at $60 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja BN301 Nutri-Blender Plus Compact Personal Blender for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is solid $30 or 25% price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. Today’s discount lands on par with what we tracked over the Black Friday festivities and a match for the best we have tracked this year at Amazon. Stepping it up a notch from some of the more budget personal blenders you’ll find out there, this one boasts a 900W motor capable of handling everything from meal preparations and frozen drinks to your daily smoothies. It “easily crushes ice and breaks down whole fruits and veggies to create nutrient extractions.” This model also ships with the Pro Extractor Blade assembly, three 20-ounce Ninja to-go cups, and a pair of spout lids. Head below for more details.

A more affordable option that falls into the same personal-sized category is the Ninja Fit. While not quite as powerful at 700W, and you’ll only score a pair of to-go cups, it does deliver a more compact form-factor and will save you a touch more at $55 shipped.

Elsewhere in kitchen deals, this morning saw a solid price drop go live on the 2023 model Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Pizza Oven. Now up to $115 off the regular $400 price tag, you can land one under the tree today at $285 shipped – but there’s no telling how long shipping ahead of Christmas will remain. Scope out the details right here and wing by our home goods hub for more details.

Ninja BN301 Nutri-Blender Plus Compact Personal Blender features:

The intuitive 900-peak-watt push-to-blend motor base powers through everything inside the cup to give you the best of Ninja blending…easily crushes ice and breaks down whole fruits and veggies to create nutrient extractions. Blend directly in one of the three included 20 oz. Ninja To-Go Cups and then twist on a Spout Lid to enjoy. Twist on a Storage Lid to store your creations.

