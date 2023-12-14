Ninja’s Woodfire 8-in-1 Pizza Oven hits one of its best prices at $285 shipped ($115 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
Reg. $400 $285
Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Ninja OO101 Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Pizza Oven for $284.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is nearly 30% or $115 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $15 under the most readily available Black Friday price and comes within $15 of the limited coupon offer we tracked for a few hours over Thanksgiving weekend. Delivering a modern outdoor pizza oven experience (Neapolitan, thin crust, pan, New York, and frozen), this model can also bake, broil, roast, and smoke just about anything. Alongside temperatures up to 700-degrees, it features Ninja’s Woodfire setup, allowing you to load it up with real wood chips to impart that smokey flavor on whatever you might be cooking. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for more. 

If you’re looking for an indoor option, the deal we spotted on Cuisinart’s steel model has now dropped even lower. Delivering up to $177 in savings off the regular $400 price tag, you can secure one at Amazon for $223 shipped right now by way of an on-page coupon. Scope out the details right here

Then head straight over to our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen gear for the aspiring chefs in your life. One standout has the attractive Ninja steel NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker at one of its best prices ever while ongoing all-time lows on Ninja coffee makers carry on from $120 shipped, just to name a couple. 

Ninja OO101 Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven features:

Do more outdoors and turn any space into an outdoor kitchen; Pizza, Max Roast, Specialty Roast, Broil, Bake, Smoker, Dehydrate and Keep Warm. 3-minute no turn, no fuss pizzas. Choose from 5 different settings to satisfy any craving; Neapolitan, Thin Crust, Pan, New York, and Frozen. cooked at 700°F excludes 25-minute preheat.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Opal’s just-released Tadpole USB-C webcam sees fi...
Hands-on: the new MEATER 2 Plus wireless smart thermome...
Satechi holiday sale offers last-minute gifts at 30% of...
Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike hits 28 MPH top speeds wi...
Major Spider-Man 2 update coming early 2024: New Game+,...
Bring home a black/white Nintendo Switch OLED console t...
ALLPOWERS’ S700 portable power station offers 606...
Elevation Labs’ waterproof AirTag pet collar moun...
Load more...
Show More Comments