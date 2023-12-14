Ninja’s Woodfire 8-in-1 Pizza Oven hits one of its best prices at $285 shipped ($115 off)

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Ninja OO101 Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Pizza Oven for $284.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is nearly 30% or $115 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $15 under the most readily available Black Friday price and comes within $15 of the limited coupon offer we tracked for a few hours over Thanksgiving weekend. Delivering a modern outdoor pizza oven experience (Neapolitan, thin crust, pan, New York, and frozen), this model can also bake, broil, roast, and smoke just about anything. Alongside temperatures up to 700-degrees, it features Ninja’s Woodfire setup, allowing you to load it up with real wood chips to impart that smokey flavor on whatever you might be cooking. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for more.

If you’re looking for an indoor option, the deal we spotted on Cuisinart’s steel model has now dropped even lower. Delivering up to $177 in savings off the regular $400 price tag, you can secure one at Amazon for $223 shipped right now by way of an on-page coupon. Scope out the details right here.

Then head straight over to our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen gear for the aspiring chefs in your life. One standout has the attractive Ninja steel NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker at one of its best prices ever while ongoing all-time lows on Ninja coffee makers carry on from $120 shipped, just to name a couple.

Ninja OO101 Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven features:

Do more outdoors and turn any space into an outdoor kitchen; Pizza, Max Roast, Specialty Roast, Broil, Bake, Smoker, Dehydrate and Keep Warm. 3-minute no turn, no fuss pizzas. Choose from 5 different settings to satisfy any craving; Neapolitan, Thin Crust, Pan, New York, and Frozen. cooked at 700°F excludes 25-minute preheat.

