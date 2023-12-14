SAMEBIKE drops 55-mile ranged commuter e-bike to $612 low with $150 in free accessories

SAMEBIKE’s holiday sale is in full swing, taking up to $900 off select e-bike models like the MY275 Electric Commuter Bike for $612 shipped. Down from its $1,421 price tag, this deal gives you back $809 in savings, and lands among the lowest prices we’ve seen. While the price is $5 above the all-time low from Black Friday, that discount fell from a lower price of $1,390, meaning today’s discount gives you $26 more in savings. This offer comes with SAMEBIKE’s low price guarantee – “when we put an e-bike on sale any time before 12/31/23, you’ll be getting it at the season’s lowest price. If the price drops before then, we’ll refund you the difference.” Along with your purchase of the above model, you’ll also receive free front and rear fenders as well as an 8-in-1 multi-functional kit, worth a combined $150. You’ll also save an additional $55 when you purchase two or more e-bikes together and use the promo code 2bike at checkout.

Equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V removeable battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds up to 20 MPH and travel for up to 30 miles via the throttle alone or up to 55 miles with assistance, all on a single charge – and able to fully recharge in just four to six hours. It offers five levels of pedal assistance and also includes seven gears for more torque options when making uphill climbs. It comes with an array of features like the 27.5-inch all-terrain tires, a headlight, and a central LCD color display that gives you real-time data like the time, speed, battery levels, distance traveled, and pedal assist levels.

Another of the e-bike models at a very affordable rate is the XWC05 Off-Road Electric Bike for $799, including free fenders for both tires and a cycling bag, valued at $138. This model comes with a 750W motor and a removable 48V battery that propels it up to 34 miles via the throttle and up to 68 miles with its five levels of pedal assistance. For features it sports fat tires for your off-road ventures, a bright headlight, a rear storage rack, and the same LCD color display as the above model.

SAMEBIKE’s holiday sale will continue to December 24, taking up to $900 off select e-bike models and offering free accessories along with your purchase. If you’re planning to grab two e-bikes, be sure to use the promo code 2bike at checkout for an additional $55 off your order – and if you’re planning on purchasing three or more e-bikes, you can contact SAMEBIKE through the website for more savings opportunities. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on all the deals across our favorite brands of EVs.

MY275 Electric Commuter Bike features:

Comfortable Handlebars with central color display, allows you to effortlessly access essential ride data, such as speed, battery levels, and distance traveled, ensuring you stay informed while keeping your focus on the road. Enjoy a seamless and enjoyable riding experience. Effortlessly cruise through any terrain with our high-performance motor, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride. Conquer bumps and rough roads with ease, thanks to the sturdy and durable 27.5-inch tires, providing stability and comfort on any surface. The 48V 13AH removable battery guarantees an impressive pure electric range of up to 50km and an assisted mode range of approximately 90km. Go the extra mile with confidence!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!