This ViewSonic smart LED 4K projector casts 2160p resolution up to 300 inches for $1,000 low

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic Smart LED 4K Projector for $999.99 shipped. Down from its $1,700 price tag, this projector has seen few discounts over the year, with most of them only occurring because the price first rose to higher rates. Today’s deal amounts to a 41% markdown off the going rate, giving you $700 in savings and marking a new all-time low. This smart projector gives you a 3840×2160 resolution that is cast up to 300 inches in 2,900 lamp-free lumens. HDR content support paired with a 125% Rec. 709 color accuracy produces vivid, lifelike colors for a more immersive viewing experience. Equipped with dual-20W Harman Kardon speakers, you’ll enjoy vibrant audio thanks to its airflow design that reduces fan noise and keeps it running quiet. Through its Aptoide UI you’ll be able to download your favorite streaming app onto the projector for binge-fests and movie nights – with the projector’s smooth, delay-free imagery serving your gameplay sessions as much as your entertainment viewing. For connectivity, you’ll find flexible options through Wi-Fi, HDMI 2.0, and a USB-A port. Head below to learn more.

As an alternative option, Amazon is also offering the above projector’s sister model, the Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p Home Entertainment Projector for $450, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. It offers a 1080p resolution (4K supported) that can be cast up to 120 inches, with a digital zoom to allow image size adjustments. It features HDR10, with Hybrid Log Gamma functions to upscale non-HDR content, and speakers powered by Dolby Digital Plus for 360-degree surround sound. It comes with HDMI and USB-A connection options, along with wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or you can mirror-cast from your phone or laptop. You’ll also get more than 7,000 included apps like YouTube, Hulu, Prime Video, etc.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 1080p Smart Projector, that also casts up to 120 inches and comes with Android TV 11.0, built-in Chromecast, autofocus capabilities and a 2.5 hour battery – all at a far more compact and portable size than the above projectors.

ViewSonic Smart LED 4K Projector features:

BIG SCREEN HOME THEATER: Immersive theater-like experience in 4K UHD (3840×2160), on a screen up to 300 inches in 2900 LED lumens

LAMP-FREE PROJECTION: Solid-state LED technology with 30,000-hour lifespan consumes far less power than a typical LCD TV

VIVID COLORS: 125% Rec. 709 color accuracy and HDR content support produces lifelike colors for a fuller, more immersive viewing experience

PREMIUM AUDIO: An efficient airflow design reduces fan noise and keeps the projector quiet, while Dual Harman Kardon speakers deliver vibrant room-filling sound

FRAME INTERPOLAR TECHNOLOGY: Ideal for intense action-packed gaming, this projector delivers smooth images without delay

VERSATILE SETUP: Projector can just as easily be mounted to the ceiling as it can be placed on a media stand

APTOIDE UI: Download and watch Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube from the integrated Aptoide menu. *Copyrighted content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu CANNOT be mirrored or screencast. Download the apps onto the projector to view

FLEXIBLE CONNECTIVITY: Supports most media players, PCs, Macs, and mobile devices with input options such as Wi-Fi, HDMI and USB Type A

INCLUDED IN THE BOX: X100-4K Projector, Power Cable, and Remote Control

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!