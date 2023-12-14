Vantrue’s N2 Pro dash cam offers clear dual 1080p video day or night for new $119 low

Amazon is offering the Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam for $118.94 shipped. Down from its usual $200 price tag, this device has seen regular discounts over the year happening about once every month, and each new discount has either matched or fallen lower than the one before it. Surprisingly though, it never received any price cuts during the Thanksgiving Weekend sales, but instead kept at its MSRP. Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown off the going rate and marking a return to the all-time low from October.

The Vanture N2 Pro was designed with rideshare drivers in mind, with the dual cameras able to capture 1080p resolution video that is 170-degree wide for front view and 140-degree wide for cabin view – both recorded simultaneously. When recording in its front-only mode, the footage is captured at a greater 1440p resolution at 30 fps or 1080p at 60 fps for smoother video at higher speeds. The cabin-view camera also utilizes 4 IR LED lights and f/2.0 aperture that can handle low lighting conditions and ensures clear footage even when the passenger cabin is dark, while the front-facing camera uses a f/1.8 6-glass lens and HDR video to balance light and dark areas in playback. As you might expect, it also offers 24-hour motion-activated parking modes to begin recording whenever motion is detected around your vehicle. Head below to learn more.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the VIOFO WM1 2K 1440P Smart Dash Camera for $75, after clipping the on-page $55 off coupon. It comes equipped with a Sony STARVIS IMX335 image sensor that records in 1440p resolution at 30 fps alongside WDR technology to ensure key details are captured day or night with a 135-degree wide angle. It features three parking modes and GPS tracking that can be accessed and controlled via the VIOFO app connected through its built-in Wi-Fi.

You can also check out our past coverage of the Auto-Vox V5PRO 1080p 9.35-inch OEM Rear View Mirror Camera, equipped with dual 1080p cameras, the rear view mirror’s touch screen display is able to provide you “a super clear and smooth video experience,” allowing you to see in far greater detail than standard mirrors.

Vanture N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam features:

【24 Hours Parking Mode & Auto LCD OFF】24 Hours Motion activated parking mode makes the dual car camera to automatically record when it detects motion. Auto start and record when the ignition sparks up. Auto LCD OFF timer ensure you won’t be disturbed by another glowing rectangle on your windshield. Ideal for most climates: -4° to 158°F (-20° to 70°C). Excellent audio recording with built in microphone. Time lapse function automatically takes photos at specified intervals.

【Looping Recording & G-Sensor & Optional GPS】Seamless Loop Recording overwrites the oldest footage with the newest upon filling a card to capacity. Variable sensitivity G-sensor auto detects sudden shake/collision and emergency locks the footage to “Event File” to prevent that video from an overwrite. Supports up to 256GB microSD cards, recommend Vantrue microSD card. Optional GPS to track the driving route, location and speed(To use GPS function, please buy an extra gps mount).

【Total Peace of Mind w/18m Warranty】Full 18m Warranty, email replies within 24H, and 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. Pay less auto insurance, your witness for accidents and insurance claims. Perfect dual lens dash cam for uber, taxis, rideshare, lyft drivers, commuters, and families. Works with 12V and 24V vehicles.

