Auto-Vox V5PRO 1080p rear view mirror camera falls to new all-time low for $205 ($95 off)

Amazon is offering the Auto-Vox V5PRO 1080p 9.35-inch OEM Rear View Mirror Camera for $205 shipped, after clipping on-page $50 off coupon and using promo code VMYAAHZW at checkout. Down from its regular price tag of $300, after only seeing four discounts throughout 2022 that each fell to $210, 2023 has seen five previous discounts, each falling to $240. Today’s deal is a break from these trends, amounting to 32% off the going rate, landing at $12 above the current used price, and marking an all-time low.

Equipped with dual 1080p cameras, the 9.35-inch rear view mirror’s touch screen display is able to provide you “a super clear and smooth video experience,” allowing you to see in far greater detail than standard mirrors. It also ensures you’ll receive a much wider view of your surroundings, greatly reducing blind spots while also utilizing a laminated screen to eliminate glare from strong sunlight, and a IMX307 sensor that minimizes the shine of headlights while in night vision mode. It even offers a collision feature that immediately records and saves a 30 second clip after detecting a crash. You won’t need any chargers or hard wire kit as the camera is directly connected to the car’s fuse box for constant power. Head below to learn more.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Auto-Vox Solar4 RV Wireless Backup Camera with 7-inch Monitor System. This camera offers stable signal transmission on large vehicles up to 50 feet in length, and comes with a 6,600Ah battery that can last for up to 15 hours of continuous use, or approximately 5,000 miles of travel (up to nine hours when using continuous night vision). Thanks to the backup camera’s solar capabilities, with sufficient sunlight, the battery life can be extended even further, with the option to charge via USB when needed.

V5PRO 1080p 9.35-inch OEM Rear View Mirror Camera features:

【Anti-vibration OEM Look with Bracket Mount】Compared with a strap rearview mirror camera, this rearview mirror backup camera can replace your original backup camera mirror completely without any damage as part of your vehicle or vibration on a bumpy road, bringing you a clean and tidy car environment. 4 bracket adapters included can fit 90% of vehicles. If you cannot find your model from the given list, welcome to contact us to confirm for other brackets.

【Anti-Glare and No Overexposure】Backup camera rear view mirror utilizes the full laminated screen to eliminate the glare from strong sunlight. Both front and rear dash cam mirrors are equipped with sensor IMX307 in WDR technology, which can minimize the dazzling from other headlights in night vision for better driving safety.

【Multi Functions for All-Round Protection】The back up camera rear view mirror provides multifunctions for additional evidence – ①Loop recording-covering the earliest unlocked videos and continuing to record ②GPS Playback-Record accurate speed, position, and playback video through dedicated GPS player.

