Android game and app deals: Defense Zone 3, Galaxy Trader, SkySafari 7 Pro, and more

Justin Kahn -
AndroidApp StoreGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD

Your Friday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Alongside today’s Google Play deals, we are also tracking offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 as well as Google Pixel 7 Pro and these Google Nest WiFi Pro systems. But for now it’s all about the apps including titles like Defense Zone 3 Ultra, Galaxy Trader, a host of freebie icon packs, SkySafari 7 Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD features:

You’ll have access to older, time-tested turrets, as well as completely new types of weapons. It’s up to you to decide how to spend your available budget. Should you build new towers or upgrade and fortify the ones you already have? Turrets vary in terms of their attack range, firing speed, and damage type. The only way to win is to combine them so that they complement and strengthen one another.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

App Store

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Rikka’s favorite smart home ...
Rare deal brings Audio-Technica’s TWX9 ANC Wirele...
Optoma’s 1080p short-throw laser projector return...
Review: MAINGEAR’s MG-1 Gold delivers an immacula...
Special Prime deal: Blink outdoor floodlight camera + v...
Anker’s new USB-C KVMs docks for Mac now start at $15...
KeySmart iPro provides Apple Find My tracking to your k...
Get a 1-year Costco Gold Star membership with a $40 dig...
Load more...
Show More Comments