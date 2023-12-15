Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E with Google Nest WiFi Pro systems starting from $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now marking down three different Google Nest WiFi Pro systems, all of which now start at $159.99 shipped. This single router package that headlines the savings normally sells for $200, and is now dropping down by 20% much like the other two packages. It’s the second-best price to date at within $2 of the all-time low from back in October, and is the first discount since. We didn’t see any price cuts for this model over Black Friday, either. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below for more.

Those who need extra coverage will also find two other packages on sale. These both step up from just a single router to 2- or 3-node systems that provide all of the same perks as we just covered above, just with added range. Both of these discounts are matching the best prices of the year in the process, and are detailed below.

Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest Wi-Fi 6E networking tech. There’s 2,200-square feet of coverage for each of the routers with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. You’ll be able to choose between the two different bundles depending on how much coverage you need, too.

Google Nest WiFi Pro features:

Google Nest Wifi Pro gives you super fast, reliable WiFi 6E coverage for your entire home.[1] One WiFi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable WiFi[2], and you can customize your setup to create a mesh WiFi system for the coverage you need. It automatically adjusts your WiFi network’s performance to keep things running smoothly. It’s so smart it can monitor and diagnose common issues on its own. And it has privacy and security features to help keep you and your family safe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!