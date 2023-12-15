Bose’s Smart AirPlay 2 Soundbar 600 returns to Black Friday price at $399 ($100 off), more

Alongside some ongoing models on sale down below from $199, Amazon has now brought back its Black Friday pricing on the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at $399 shipped. Regularly $499, this is a straight up $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching both the holiday pricing we tracked last month and the Amazon all-time low. The Smart Soundbar 600 sits somewhere in the middle of the Bose home theater audio lineup, with smaller options starting at $199 and much more expensive solutions selling for thousands. Even still, you’re still looking at a major upgrade over your built-in TV audio with support for Dolby Atmos and the brand’s proprietary TrueSpace technology – “intelligently analyzes signals other than Dolby Atmos, like stereo or 5.1, and upmixes them to create an immersive multi-channel sound experience.” It also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Chromecast for streaming action as well as Alexa voice capabilities. Head below for more.

More holiday Bose home theater gear deals:

We are also still tracking the very first deal on the brand’s latest Ultra model sound bar at $100 off and the Black Friday pricing on its new Ultra Quiet Comfort earbuds has also returned at $50 off the going rate.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 features:

Smart Soundbar 600 is a Dolby Atmos soundbar that also features proprietary TrueSpace technology and two upward firing transducers to deliver shockingly immersive sound for all your movies, TV shows, and music. No matter what you’re watching, Bose TrueSpace technology intelligently analyzes signals other than Dolby Atmos, like stereo or 5.1, and upmixes them to create an immersive multi-channel sound experience. The acoustic architecture squeezes 5 speakers (including 2 upward firing) into a small, 27.5” wide soundbar to spread sound across the room: horizontally left and right, forward, and overhead.

