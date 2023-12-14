Bose holiday QuietComfort holiday deals starting from $149 shipped

Justin Kahn -
HeadphonesBose
Reg. $449 From $149
Bose new QuietComfort Ultra headphones black friday deals

As part of its holiday offers, Bose is now offering its Holiday Limited Edition QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds in the special golden and sliver colorways down at $379 shipped. Regularly $449, this is $70 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and the best we have tracked. While you will find the new standard QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds in black and white smoke down at $249 shipped from the regular $299, you won’t find the special golden or silver colorways here. Loaded with the world-class Bose noise cancellation tech and spatial audio support, they feature up to 6 hours of playback before you even factor in the included matching charging case. You’ll also find onboard touch controls for volume, pause/play, cycle modes, and more. Head below for additional details and more Bose headphone deals. 

More Bose headphone deals:

And while we are talking headphones, be sure to check out the deal we are tracking on the Beats Studio Pro ANC. Regularly up to $350, you can now grab a set down at $180 shipped in all four of the available color options. 

Bose Holiday Limited Edition QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds features:

These spatial audio earbuds with Bose Immersive Audio push the boundary of what it means to listen. So you get music that sounds realer than ever before. What you’re hearing is placed just in front of you, so it seems like you aren’t listening with earbuds at all. It’s a groundbreaking experience with sound so real you’ll almost try to reach out and touch it. Get real quiet when you want it and awareness when you need it. Or blend the two to your liking with these noise cancelling earbuds.  

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Bose

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android game and app deals: Battle Chasers Nightwar, LI...
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Reinette’s favorite PC upgrades ...
Logitech’s Lift vertical mouse brings some ergono...
Opal’s just-released Tadpole USB-C webcam sees fi...
Hands-on: the new MEATER 2 Plus wireless smart thermome...
Satechi holiday sale offers last-minute gifts at 30% of...
Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike hits 28 MPH top speeds wi...
Major Spider-Man 2 update coming early 2024: New Game+,...
Load more...
Show More Comments