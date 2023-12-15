Courant’s new leather or linen MAG:3 MagSafe charging pads start from $128 (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is now offering the Courant MAG:3 Classics Italian Leather charging tray at $159.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Available in two different finishes including saddle brown and black, today’s offer is down from the usual $200 going rate for the first time. It’s 20% off and a new all-time low since launching last month. The savings today also continue over to the linen styles of the Courant MAG:3 at $127.99 after the coupon has been clipped. This is $22 off the usual $150 price tag and also marking the first discount so far. We cover what to expect from the new release in our launch coverage.

Courant is back with a new take on its premium charging pads. The new MAG:3 lives up to its name with a MagSafe charger at the center of the experience with 7.5W speeds. So while it’s not capable of full 15W output, it will look even more premium than your average charger thanks to your choice of a linen or leather build. Off to the side of its magnetic power prowess is an additional 5W Qi pad, with a 10W USB-C port on the back for topping up a third device.

The rest of the Courant MAG:3 features your choice of finish that doubles as a space to put keys and other everyday carry items. It keeps everything all nice and tidy in a form-factor that you won’t want to hide, whether it’s by an entryway or on your bedside table.

Otherwise, go shop the rest of the week’s top smartphone accessory deals.

Courant MAG:3 features:

Seamlessly integrating luxury design with charging technology, our multi-device charger and tray effortlessly blends into your home’s decor. Enjoy the convenience of multi-device charging without compromising on aesthetics. Enjoy hassle-free, multi-device charging without the cord clutter. Easily snap your MagSafe iPhone to the raised, magnetic pad and conveniently dock your AirPods to charge right next to your iPhone on the wireless charger. A versatile USB-C plugin is available on the back of the charger for any additional charging needs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!