UGREEN’s 2023 model MagSafe wireless iPhone car charger mount now down at $30 shipped

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its 2023 model Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Mount down at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 25% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is on par with the previous deal prices from late October to deliver one of the best since it first hit Amazon earlier this year. Featuring and “officially-certified magnetic system,” it provides 11N magnetic force – “equivalent to holding five iPhone 15 Pros securely in place, preventing your phone from falling off even on bumpy roads.” It ships with a pair of support options, a hook-type holder for air vent-mounting and a suction cup holder that can be attached to your car’s dashboard or windshield. It also features 360-degree rotation and an adjustable angle to get it in the right position while on the road alongside 7.5W charging for iPhone. Head below for more details.

If you can make a vent-only model work for you, this iOttie Velox MagSafe Car Phone Holder is a great option to consider. It sells on Amazon for under $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, and comes from one of the more popular brands in the space.

If you’re looking for a higher-end iPhone mounting system for the car, I personally recommend at least scoping out the Peak Design model we reviewed earlier this year. Made of a robust metal construction, it is easily among the most rugged and well-made options I have ever tested out. Having said that, iOttie also makes some wonderful options and you can scope out its latest Auto Sense 2 smartphone car mounts right here.

UGREEN Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Mount features:

Powerful Magnetic System: This magnetic wireless car charger features 18 N52H magnets that provide an incredible 11N magnetic force, which is equivalent to holding five iPhone 15 Pros securely in place, preventing your phone from falling off even on bumpy roads.

Compatible with iPhone 12/13/14/15 Series: Ugreen wireless car charger mount is specifically designed for the iPhone 12/13/14/15 series and features an officially-certified magnetic system, ensuring a secure and stable charging experience. Please note that it is not compatible with non-magnetic smartphones and requires a magnetic phone case if your phone has a protective case.

Versatile Mounting Options: Car phone holder comes with two types of support options, a hook-type holder that fits into your car’s air vent and a suction cup holder that can be attached to your car’s dashboard or windshield, providing you with multiple options to choose from depending on your preference.

