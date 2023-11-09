iOttie launches new Auto Sense 2 smartphone car mounts with first-ever option for foldables

iOttie today is refreshing its Auto Sense smartphone car mount lineup with not one, but three all-new solutions. The second-generation series of mounts make it easier than ever to dock your phone on the dashboard with tech that automatically grips your device, and notably arrive with the company’s first design made for foldables.

iOttie is out with the Auto Sense 2 series of its smartphone car mounts today. There are three different releases in the collection at launch, which we’ll get to in a second, that all share the same technology. As you can expect from the name, the mounts all feature the ability to automatically lock your smartphone into place without having to secure a clamp or pry open a spring-loaded alternative solution.

New this time around is a new way of knowing there’s a smartphone in place, with motion sensing technology making the cut. Previously, the mounts would wait until it detected that it was charging a smartphone via the built-in Qi pad. But now that is being done away with a dedicated motion sensor that automatically opens and closes the cradle arms for more convenient mounting.

There’s also a new way to retrieve your smartphone, too. A small button on either side of the mount can be tapped in order to release your device. There’s still the same motorized clamps on both sides, as well as a little perch on the bottom for keeping your device lined up with the internal Qi pad.

Speaking of, there is charging technology packed into these new iOttie Auto Sense 2 car mounts, too. Each model has up to 15W Qi charging capabilities, allowing you to power Google Pixel smartphones at the full rate, Samsung Galaxy handsets at 10W, and iPhones at the usual 7.5W. iOttie also has a redesigned ventilation system on the back to help keep the whole unit cool when charging in the summer – because we all know how annoying it can be when your device flashes that charging will resume when your device reaches a normal temperature alert can be.

The iOttie Auto Sense 2 car mounts come in three different models, each of which is now available for purchase direct from the company’s website. Here’s a breakdown:

Auto Sense 2 Fold: $70

Auto Sense 2 Dashboard: $65

Auto Sense 2 Air Vent: $65

Circling back to the model at the top of the list, the new lineup of car mounts also introduces the company’s first release meant for folding smartphones. there’s a widened design that is capable of housing the Google Pixel Fold in particular, but that also works with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold lineup. We’ve slowly been seeing companies look to take advantage of all the extra screen real estate offered by foldables, and now iOttie is entering the fray.

