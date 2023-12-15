WORX Hydroshot portable power cleaner kits see collective deals starting at all-time $79 low

Amazon is offering the WORX Hydroshot 20V Power Share Cordless Electric Portable Power Cleaner with Cleaning Accessories for $79 shipped. With a regular price tag of $180, this pressure washer spent most of 2023 above $160, with only one previous discount bringing the cost down to $144 at the beginning of fall, with a few short-lived drops to its all-time low since. Today’s deal is a whopping 56% discount that gives you $101 in savings, and returns costs back to the lowest price we have tracked.

With five times more pressure than a garden hose and nozzle, this pressure washer offers 320 PSI for your more routine cleaning efforts. Equipped with a 4.0Ah battery that is compatible with all WORX 20V and 40V tools, it has a longer runtime than other WORX models. With a simple drop of the washer’s hose into a fresh water source of your choosing, you’ll be good to go. Its nozzle features five settings: a 0-degree direct spray, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, a 40-degree wider cleaning radius, and a watering setting for rinses. Includes a soap container, rotary brush attachment, window squeegee, quick-connect adapter, bottle connector, 20-foot draw hose, a 20V 4.0Ah battery, and 2A charger.

Several variations of the Hydroshot are seeing discounts as well. The same model above with far more cleaning accessories is currently going for $140, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. You can also upgrade to the 450 PSI model (with no cleaning accessories) for $149, down from $230. And if either of those options still don’t seem to be enough, there is also a 710 PSI model with basic accessories that you can grab for $189, down from $210.

Sun Joe is still offering several of its electric pressure washer models for discounted rates as well, with the Sun Joe SPX160E-MAX Electric Pressure Washer leading the charge. This compact pressure washer’s 11A motor is able to provide up to 1,600 PSI of spray power and comes with a quick-connect 15-degree nozzle, a turbo nozzle, as well as an onboard 15 fluid-ounce foam cannon to cover more stubborn cleaning jobs.

Hydroshot 20V Cordless Electric Power Cleaner features:

[320 PSI] 5x more pressure than a traditional garden hose with sprayer

[5-IN-1 PRESSURE NOZZLE] Lets you easily switch between spray intensities (0°, 15°, 25°, 40°, and watering setting)

[DRAWS FROM ANY FRESHWATER SOURCE] Perfect to use around the dock or the pool

[SAME BATTERY, EXPANDABLE POWER] The same battery powers over 75+ 20V, 40V, and 80V lifestyle, garden, and power tools in the Power Share family

[BOTTLE ADAPTER] Lets you take the water anywhere—much more portable than a traditional pressure washer

[POWERFUL YET LIGHTWEIGHT] Almost anyone can use it

[HIGH CAPACITY 4.0AH BATTERY] Provides double the runtime compared to traditional 2.0Ah batteries

