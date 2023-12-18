CORSAIR’s VOID ELITE RGB wireless gaming headset gives 7.1-ch. surround sound for $70 low

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR VOID ELITE RGB Wireless Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped. Down from its $110 price tag, this headset has seen all-time lows and MSRP highs over 2023, not falling under $75 until last month’s early holiday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 36% markdown off the going rate and returns costs to the all-time low from Black Friday. This headset comes equipped with dual 50mm drivers and delivers 7.1 surround sound for PC usage with a frequency range of 20Hz to 30,000Hz, allowing you to hear where enemies are coming from and respond proactively. It offers a 16-hour battery life and a 40-foot wireless range with high-fidelity and ultra-low latency audio, which can be utilized for your PS4 through the USB dongle. It also features an omnidirectional microphone with broadcast-grade low-end response and high bandwidth. Head below to read more.

Amazon is also currently offering the CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Multiplatform Gaming Headset for $95, down from $150. It utilizes Slipstream Wireless and Dolby Atmos for immersive in-game audio with up to 60 feet of wireless range and up to 20 hours of battery life. With its pair of custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers, you’ll have an expanded audio frequency range of 20Hz-40,000Hz, and it comes with an omnidirectional microphone that offers flip-up mute function and a built-in LED mute indicator.

If you’re still looking for gift ideas for yourself or the gamer in your life, check out this gift guide for PC upgrades that offer up affordable additions to enhance any player’s battlestation, with some of the more big-ticket items like the LG 45GR75DC-B 45-inch 200Hz UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor seeing further discounts to a new $747 low. You can also head over to our PC gaming hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals as they roll in, updated daily.

CORSAIR VOID ELITE RGB Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Stunning Sound: Hear everything from the lightest footstep to the most thundering explosion thanks to premium, custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers with an expanded frequency range of 20Hz-30,000Hz.

Enduring Comfort: Breathable microfiber mesh fabric and plush memory foam earpads keep you comfortable even during long gaming sessions.

Low-Latency 2.4GHz Wireless: Connect wirelessly to your PC or PS4* with the included USB adapter. *7.1 surround sound only available on PC.

Optimized Omnidirectional Microphone: Picks up your voice with exceptional clarity, with a flip-up mute function and a built-in LED mute indicator.

Durable Construction with Aluminum Yokes: Built to last through years of gaming.

Immersive 7.1 Surround Sound: Create a multi-channel audio experience on PC that puts you right in the middle of your game. Impedance 32k Ohms @ 1 kHz

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!