Eve’s latest Energy Smart Plug and Contact Sensor sport Matter from $34 (Reg. $40+)

Reg. $40 $34
a close up of electronics

Amazon is now offering the Eve Energy Smart Plug with Matter at $33.96 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is 15% off the usual $40 going rate and marking the third-best price to date. It’s within $4 of the all-time low and has only been beaten a few times before. Updated with not just Thread support but also Matter to go alongside all of the original Bluetooth HomeKit support, Eve’s smart plug packs a few extra tricks to upgrade your Siri setup. On top of the new Thread radio, there’s also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power vampires or just monitoring electric usage on various appliances. We took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience in our HomeKit Weekly series, as well.

Another one of the new Matter releases is getting in on the savings for one of the first times today, with the Eve Door and Window clocking in at $42.45 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $50, this 15% discount is delivering the second-best price to date at within $2.50 of the all-time low. The refreshed Eve Door and Window sensor comes updated with Thread and Matter connectivity in order to unlock the capabilities of your Siri smart home. Hooking into all of the automations of your HomeKit setup, you can use this sensor to automatically turn on lights when a door is opened, not let the AC turn on if there’s a window open, and countless other things.

Today’s news comes right after Eve announced a trio of new products that’ll be arriving with Matter support. So on top of being able to save on the company’s existing roster of Matter accessories, you’ll also be able to go expand your setup with a new batch of gear.

Eve Energy Matter Smart Plug features: 

Already made yourself comfortable? Hands tied? Turn your devices on and off with a simple tap or by asking Siri. You can also control Eve Energy directly via the built-in switch, which you can protect against curious fingers by activating the child lock.

