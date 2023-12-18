JBL’s 21-inch RallyBar S Bluetooth soundbar mounts to outdoor vehicle for new $508 low

Amazon is offering the JBL RallyBar S 21-inch Bluetooth Universal Outdoor Vehicle Soundbar for $508.22 shipped. Down from its regular $650 price tag, this soundbar has seen three previous discounts over the year, with the most recent being a drop to $520 during Black Friday. Today’s deal comes in as a 22% markdown off the going rate, giving you $142 in savings and marking a new all-time low. This outdoor vehicle soundbar comes equipped with a built-in 150W RMS Class-D amplifier. It was designed with an IP66 water and dust-resistance rating, intended to be mounted to recreational vehicles like boats, golf carts, dune-buggies, and more. It supports both broadcast and party modes that allows it to connect to other rallybars or Bluetooth devices to sync up playlists and ensures the party can keep moving along with you.

If you’re just looking for a portable speaker to take along with you while you venture out into the wilds of the world, Amazon is currently offering the EarFun UBOOM L Bluetooth Speaker for $64, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Equipped with two 55mm drivers and two passive radiators, you’ll be able to switch the speaker between indoor modes to provide full bass and balanced sound quality, and outdoor modes for more resonate volume and longer battery life. It has an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, plus you can pair two together for double the volume.

You can also check out our coverage of the new Soundcore Motion X500 Portable Bluetooth Speaker that is still seeing discounts. offers a 3-channel spatial audio that is bolstered by Soundcore’s algorithm, Wireless Hi-Res certification, AAC LC, and LDAC playback to give you “an ultra-immersive experience.”

JBL RallyBar S features:

150Wrms Class-D Amplifier Built-in

IP66 Rated Water and dust Resistant

Support Broadcast Mode

Support Party Mode

JBL Pro Sound

