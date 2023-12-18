LG’s 45-inch UltraGear 200Hz curved gaming monitor offers1440p resolution for new $747 low

Amazon is offering the LG 45GR75DC-B 45-inch UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor for $746.99 shipped. This monitor has only seen one previous discount since its release at $899 just last month, with costs dropped down to $750 for Black Friday. Today’s deal comes in $3 under this amount as a $152 markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low just in time for Christmas. This monitor delivers a 1440p resolution on 1500R curved VA panels with a 200Hz refresh rate, and supports 95% of the DCI-P3 gamut. It features VESA DisplayHDR 600, VESA Adaptive Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ensuring a vibrant and clear picture with the elimination of input latency, screen tearing, and stuttering during gaming and video playback. It has one DisplayPort 1.4 input, two HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB-C 3.0 upstream ports, and two downstream ports alongside a headphone jack. With these options, you’ll enjoy high resolutions and higher frame rates of up to 120 fps.

Amazon is also offering the ASUS ROG Strix 49-inch Curved Gaming FreeSync Monitor for $650, down from $800. Offering a 1080p resolution on 1800R curved VA panels with a 144Hz refresh rate, it features Free Sync 2 HDR for immersive and smooth cinematic gaming. Your eyes will also be better protected thanks to its ASUS Eye Care technology that minimizes eye fatigue and ailments with flicker-free backlighting and blue light filters. For connectivity options, you’ll have your pick from either the DisplayPort or HDMI port.

And if you’ve been wanting to take advantage of holiday sales to upgrade your battlestation, check out our PC upgrade gift guide here, for a wide array of affordable options to enhance your gameplay experience. You can also head to our PC gaming hub to keep informed on the best PC deals as they roll in.

LG 45-inch UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor features:

45″ QHD (5120 x 1440) Curved Display – Make room on your desktop for the massive 45” curved UltraGear QHD monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio. Play, stream and create on a high refresh rate display, in vivid color, on one screen at the same time.

VESA DisplayHDR 600 with up to DCI-P3 95% – This UltraGear display supports up to 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color paired with VESA DisplayHDR 600 delivering dynamic contrast and brightness on the QHD display..

Picture in Picture / Picture by Picture – OnScreen Control supports both Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) allowing you to configure your monitor to show content from two separate input sources. Play, watch, stream or work from multiple input sources at the same time, on one screen.

200Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time – Gear up for smooth gameplay with a super responsive 200Hz display and a 1ms (GtG) response time. The faster speed lets you respond quickly to opponents and stay a step ahead of the competition.

DQHD@200Hz by DP, HDMI, USB Type-C – Enjoy smoother, vivid colors and high-resolution graphics thanks to HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB Type C. All three connections are supported on this display and let you experience up to 200Hz refresh rate.

USB Type-C – Seamlessly connect to external devices or charge your laptop with the convenience of USB Type-C with up to 90W power delivery.

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro – AMD FreeSync Premium Pro equips serious gamers with a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience. With at least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution and low latency gameplay, you’ll never miss a frame of the action as you play at peak performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!