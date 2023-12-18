Save $700 on Juiced Bikes’ CrossCurrent X with 80+ mile range in one-day sale for $1,499

Juiced Bikes has launched another flash sale for today only, taking $700 off its CrossCurrent X Commuter e-bike for $1,499 shipped, after using the promo code HOLIDAY at checkout. Today’s deal comes in as a 32% markdown off the going rate, beating out all its previous discounts from the year – even beating its Black Friday pricing by $100 – and landing at the lowest price we have tracked for this model. It’s sibling model, the CrossCurrent X Step-Through is down to a lower $1,399, but does not benefit from any additional savings using the above promo code. You can learn more about the CrossCurrent X by heading below the fold or checking out our coverage over at Electrek.

Hailed by Forbes as “a true car replacement,” this commuter e-bike comes equipped with a 750W rear-gear hub motor and 52V 19.2Ah battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH while traveling up to 80+ miles on a single charge. It features a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone. Your new e-bike will also arrive with a full accessory detail: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear storage rack, tire fenders, ergonomic handle grips, a 1050 lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant tires.

This is a one-day only flash sale that will end tonight at midnight PST, and you won’t find prices this low anywhere else, so act fast in order to cruise into 2024 at some of the best rates of the year. You’ll also be able to earn extra savings when you buy two or more e-bikes together and use the promo code 2BIKEOFFER at checkout for $200 off your order. If you want to stay up-to-date on the best and latest deals on other e-bike brands, head over to our Green Deals hub, which is updated daily as new discounts roll in.

CrossCurrent X features:

The absolute pinnacle of e-bike commuting, the CrossCurrent X is a carefully refined micro-mobility masterpiece engineered to provide distance, speed, comfort, and safety. Called ‘A True Car Replacement’ by Forbes, the mighty CrossCurrent X e-bike commuter just got an upgrade to our NEW G2 battery (SGS Certified to UL 2271) pack! With over 995 watt-hours of power and an 80+ mile riding range, the CrossCurrent X comes fully loaded and ready to tackle your commute!

