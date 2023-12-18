Spigen’s regularly up to $100 120W 4-Port USB-C Charging Station now $70, more from $26

If you’re looking for a new wall charger for your on-the-go or at-home kit, we have spotted some notable deals via the official Spigen Amazon storefront. First up, one option on the more powerful side of things is the Spigen 120W 4-Port USB-C Charging Station at $69.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100, this is up to 30% off and the lowest price we can find. It has been hovering in the $80 to $95 range as of late, but today is offer is marking the second-lowest price we have tracked in several months. This GaN III charger features a pair of USB-C ports and two USB-A outlets to support a wide range of gear – it’s a 100W charger “but delivers 120W output, which is enough to charge two MacBook Pro 14-inch simultaneously.” It can detect the type of gear connected to intelligently deliver “the optimized power the device requires” and ships with a nearly 5-foot power cord. Head below for more Spigen charger deals.

More Spigen GaN charger deals:

If you’re using Apple’s official 35W USB-C charger, check out elago’s new silicone Game Boy cover. And for an all-in-one solution, we are tracking a 20% off Journey’s new 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger right here and be sure to scope out the ongoing deal on Courant’s new leather or linen MAG:3 MagSafe charging pads.

Spigen 120W 4-Port USB-C Charging Station features:

Enormous 120W Output: Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 39% smaller than a typical 100w charger. Small in size, but delivers 120W output, which is enough to charge 2 MacBook Pro 14-inch. simultaneously.

Industry-leading GaN III Tech: The upgraded technology, Gallium Nitride 3rd Generation makes ArcDock perform better. It minimizes the ripple noise while charging to protect possible damage for you and your device. Also, it dissipates less heat compared to other Non-GaN chargers.

Efficient Charging: Charge 4 Devices Simultaneously. Only single outlet is needed to charge 4 different devices at once. Single USB-C port outputs up to 100W and charges MacBook Pro 13-inch to 50% in less than an hour. Single USB-A port provides up to 18W quick charging for mobile phones. Simply refuel anything you have at once with one charger.

