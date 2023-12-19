Cover your space in smart Govee multi-color bulbs: 4-pack $40, 8-pack $54 (From $7 ea.)

The official Govee store is now offering a 4-pack of its 2023 model A19 Smart LED Multi-Color Light Bulbs at $39.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50, this is matching our previous mention for the lowest we can find. You’re looking at $10 per bulb, but you can save even more with the 8-pack down at $54.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon – this is more like $6.80 per bulb. This set is regularly closer to $75 and is now seeing a solid $20 price drop at $5 under the previous deal price. Either way you’re looking at the best we can find and a great time to scoop up some smart bulbs for around your space or to separate out into easy stocking stuffer gifts – both options are still listed as arriving before Christmas at the time of writing. Head below for more details.

These Govee LED multi-color light bulbs hit all the highlights of a solid Alexa- and Google Assistant-compatible solution. The no hub-required bulbs deliver both warm white and up to 16 million other colors, all controllable via the companion app or voice commands. You’ll also be able to leverage the usual set of scheduling options, including sunrise and sunset settings, timers, and more.

Be sure to scope out our hands-on review of the Philips Hue Festavia smart lights and then head over to smart home hub for more deals. One notable offer has the Govee modular smart Hexa light panels on sale for $80 off the going rate to deliver some customizable wall lighting to your space at one of the lowest prices yet. Scope out the details on this offer right here.

Govee Smart LED Mulit-Color Light Bulbs features:

Higher Brightness: With over 1000 lumens (120V), these smart bulbs can brighten large space for your home. Get high brightness (75W Equivalent) and vibrant colors(CRI90+) while saving more on your energy bill.

Millions of Color Options: Select from 16 million colors and 1-100% dimmable brightness to make your space feel more vibrant with 1000 high lumens. There are also tunable 2700k-6500k warm white to cool daylight options for reading or relaxing.

Light It Your Way: With Govee Home App, you can access up to 54 scene modes for your Wi-Fi light bulbs. Music Mode lets your lights sync to the music. You can also use the timer schedule of Sunrise & Sunset to fit in with your daily routine.

Easy Smart Control: With a more stable connection on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you can control the smart bulbs remotely using Govee Home App or voice control your smart bulbs via Alexa or Google Assistant.

