Bring the vibes home with a 10-pack of Govee modular smart Hexa light panels at $120 ($80 off)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 10-pack of Govee Glide Hexa Pro Smart Light Panels for $119.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $200, this is $80 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It comes in at $20 under the pre-Thanksgiving deal we tracked and matches the Black Friday offer. We are still tracking a notable drop on the brighter and high-end Hexa lights from the brand at $50 off, but this set delivers a similar experience for far less. Ready to take your streaming, gaming, or bedroom to the next level, this modular light kit allows you to arrange the ten Hexa cube-style panels in any fashion you like on the wall. Smartphone and voice control over the millions of color options and preset scenes will have you in a festive mood this season and vibing all year round. Check out our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Just be sure to also check out this ongoing deal on Govee’s smart multi-color Glide tube-style wall light kits, and then dive into more of this week’s best smart lighting offers from the brand below:

Check out our hands-on review of the Philips Hue Festavia smart lights and then head over to our smart home hub for more. Highlights include the new Smart Video Doorbell from ecobee and the latest Blink holiday sale loaded with smart cameras and deals starting from $20 Prime shipped at up to 50% in savings.

Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels features:

Innovative 3D Light Panels: H6066, an upgrade from H6061, is changing the lighting game by taking your gaming decor to the next level. These LED lights combine dynamic flowing effects and eye-popping 3D for an unforgettable lighting experience. BUFF Your Battlestation with Govee lights in Christmas.

Expressive Scenes: Find the lighting that expresses your mood or celebrates your favorite holidays such as Christmas with our diverse mix of scene modes. Change up your scenes in one tap and watch the colors naturally transition from one scene to the next.

Customize Your Home Aesthetics: Our light panels are designed for those who think outside the box with their lighting. One adapter supports up to 25 panels. Preview your Christmas design on the app and start the creative process.

