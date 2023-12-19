Ninja’s 7-in-1 Woodfire grill, smoker, and air fryer: $180 refurb or $250 new (Reg. $370)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $370 From $180
Ninja OG751 Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill and Smoker

We are tracking a couple of notable deals on the Ninja OG701 Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker today starting with refurbished units from Woot down at $179.99 shipped. However, you’ll also find this one seeing a new Amazon low right now in new condition at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $370, this is $190 in savings with the refurbished unit (ships with a 90-day warranty) and a $120 price drop for the new unit. Today’s refurbished offer comes in at $10 under our previous Woot mention while the Amazon package has now made its way down to a new all-time low at $30 under the readily available Black Friday offer. Both options are the lowest prices we can find right now. Head below for more details. 

The Ninja OG701 Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker, as the name suggests, is the brand’s weather-resistant outdoor multi-grill solution. Not only will it provide typical grilling action, but you can also load it with real wood chips for smoker action alongside the ability to air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and broil. While this might be considered an off-season deal for some folks, with price drops this deep and a versatile feature set like this, it is more than worth a look. 

Swing by our home goods hub for more cooking and kitchen deals ahead of the holidays. You’ll find a host of notable Ninja gear marked down right now including one of the best prices ever on its Woodfire 8-in-1 Pizza Oven at $115 off the going rate. You can scope out all of the details on that offer while it’s still live alongside everything else right here

Ninja OG701 7-in-1 Woodfire Grill features:

Meet the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker. Now you can enjoy the ultimate outdoor cooking experience with a powerful grill that does it all. Master Grill, BBQ Smoke, Air Fry, & so much more with 100% authentic smoky flavor. Powered by electricity and flavored by real burning wood pellets, Ninja Woodfire Technology allows you to easily create rich, smoky flavor you can see and taste with just 1/2 cup of pellets. From backyards and balconies to RVs and beyond, the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker makes it fast and easy to create flavorful meals no matter where you are.

