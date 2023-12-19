Settlers of Catan family edition 66% off for all-time $17 low (Reg. $50), more games from $10

Amazon is offering the CATAN Family Edition Board Game for $16.91 shipped. Down from its regular $50 price tag, it has only received five previous discounts over the year, with the lowest among them being Black Friday’s fall to the current low. Today’s deal comes in as a 66% markdown off the going rate and marks the return to an all-time low. With holiday gatherings and winter huddles on the horizon, why not share fun with your loved ones with this popular classic? Take your family game nights to the captivating island of Catan, where you’ll lead your intrepid settlers on a journey to victory through clever trading and strategic development. With the base game fetching $38, and the expansion going for $26, this family edition at such a low rate is truly an opportunity to seize.

More board games seeing discounts:

And if you want to stimulate the young kids in your life, check out our past coverage of the Makeblock Codey Rocky Programmable Robot Toy for Kids. It is a perfect STEM gift for your kids aged six and up, designed to “spark imagination, foster logic, and cultivate problem-solving skills.” It features an adorable panda shape that offers an abundance of sound effects and facial expressions to support your child’s emotional development while also providing play-based learning through basic robotics projects, game designs, science experiments, and more.

CATAN Family Edition features:

BEGIN A QUEST TO SETTLE: Set sail for the captivating island of Catan with the Family Edition board game. Lead your intrepid settlers on a journey to victory through clever trading and strategic development.

RESOURCEFUL STRATEGY: Utilize resources like grain, wool, ore, lumber, and brick to construct roads, settlements, cities, and cultural landmarks. Gather resources through dice rolls or shrewd trades with fellow players.

STRATEGIC CHALLENGES ABOUND: Beware of obstacles along your path, from blocked routes to the cunning robber who may steal your hard-earned goods. Become the master trader, builder, and settler to conquer Catan!

REVERSIBLE BOARD FOR VARIETY: This new edition of Catan features a six-piece reversible board, adding a fresh dimension to gameplay and offering increased replay value for endless family fun.

EASY LEARNING CURVE: Learn to play in just 15 minutes and embark on hours of captivating gameplay. The Family Edition’s simplified set-up ensures you’ll be diving into the adventure even faster!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!