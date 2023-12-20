Start 2024 with a new standing desk by saving in FlexiSpot’s holiday flash sale from $140

FlexiSpot is launching a holiday flash sale today just ahead of Christmas with some end of the year clearance pricing on some of its latest motorized standing desks and work from home gear. Shipping is free across the board. The new FlexiSpot E7 Pro on sale for $349.99 for the frame itself, a personal favorite now that I’ve been trying it out myself. Down from $600, you’re looking at an all-time low of $250 off to match the Thanksgiving Week deal. Those same savings carry over to the full kits with included desktops from $429.99, though a particular highlight has the solid wood desktop model at $539.99. That’s $320 off and delivering some added savings on what is likely the most popular solution. Head below for more.

The latest addition to the FlexiSpot family, the new E7 Pro arrives with a few upgrades from more affordable models in the lineup. It notably has a dual crossbeam design and more powerful motor that means it can now support up to 440 pounds – an improvement from 355-pound capacities we’ve seen elsewhere in its stable. It also has a wider range of adjustable heights, now going as low as 25 inches or as high as 50.6 inches. Other novel additions on this standing desk like a refreshed cord management system round out the package.

FlexiSpot’s Christmas flash sale savings also carry over to quite a few other standing desks, which you can shop over on this landing page. There are some other top picks if you’d rather skip combing through the deals yourself and just want the best of the best.

FlexiSpot E7 Pro standing desk features:

The E7 Pro isn’t like any other standing desk. It’s the most stable desk there is. During the ups as well as the downs, you’ll have a workday that goes smoothly. Its enhanced motor is more powerful than the regular dual motor – it adjusts smoothly and faster than any other standing desk on the market. Other standing desks are made out of light and flimsy aluminum. But this solid standing desk is built to last with its thickened legs and automotive-grade steel.

