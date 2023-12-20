Focusrite’s Scarlett 2i2 Studio 3rd gen recording bundle falls to new $200 low, more from $90

Amazon is offering the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 Studio 3rd Gen Recording Bundle for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $290 price tag, it spent the year keeping above $245 until November when Black Friday discounts started bringing down costs. Today’s deal is a 31% markdown off the going rate, beating out its Black Friday pricing by $17 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. All-in-all, to buy each of the included items separately would cost you well over $315 in new conditions, making this deal an opportunity worth grabbing while it is still available.

The Focusrite Scarlett interfaces are a popular option for affordable recording setups, whether you’re a well-seasoned audio engineer or just starting out. The interface itself features two high-headroom instrument inputs, two low-noise balanced outputs for speakers, a switchable air mode, a headphone output with dedicated volume control, and support for up to 24-bit/192kHz audio resolutions. The large diaphragm condenser mic will let you capture recordings “faithful to the original source,” while the upgraded HP60 MkIII closed-back headphones provides “studio-quality sound” and long-lasting comfort for those long mixing sessions.

Pro performance with great pre-amps – Achieve a brighter recording thanks to the high performing mic pre-amps of the Scarlett 3rd Gen. A switchable Air mode will add extra clarity to your acoustic instruments when recording with your 2i2 3rd Gen.

Capture studio-quality recordings for music & podcasts – The included large diaphragm condenser mic enables you to capture studio-quality recordings faithful to the original source. It’s never been easier to get great sounding results with 2i2 3rd Gen.

Comfort and quality for mixing and streaming music – Truly hear your music with the 3rd Gen upgraded HP60 MkIII closed-back headphones. With studio sound quality and long-lasting comfort, they are invaluable for recording or mixing your music.

Get the perfect guitar and vocal take with – With two high-headroom instrument inputs to plug in your guitar or bass so that they shine through. Capture your voice and instruments without any unwanted clipping or distortion thanks to our Gain Halos.

Enjoy three years of warranty – Wherever you happen to be in the world, you can rely on a three-year warranty if any Focusrite hardware needs repairing or replacing due to a manufacturing fault.

