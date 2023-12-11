9to5Toys Gift Guide: Best gear and gadgets for beat-makers, musicians, and content-creators

It’s now time to take a look at our favorite music gear for beat-makers, bedroom producers, and content creators. Our 2023 roundup of the best gifts for musicians features a number of brand new releases that hit the scene across 2023, from speakers and interfaces, to microphones, accessories, and even some wild new instruments. While something like the new Teenage Engineering EP–133 K.O. II sampler has now sold out, there are still plenty of fantastic gifts to score that the music geeks and beat-makers in your life will actually love. Head below to scope out our picks with options starting from $20.

Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen

This year, Focusrite refreshed its popular lineup of Scarlett audio interfaces with the new 4th Gen models and they make for wonderful gifts. Delivering a quality recording experience with a more than competitive price tag, the Scarlett interfaces have long been an easy recommendation for folks looking to either expand an existing recording setup or get one going for the first time (the Solo single input or larger two and four input models), and the new 4th Gen models are no exception.

In fact, they have just made the entire Scarlett experience even better, delivering the same reliable and solid-sounding recording with a few new tricks and features – clip guard and auto-gain alongside the Air and Drive sonic options to add some extra flavor to the tone of recordings at the touch of a button.

Focusrite Scarlett Solo 4th Gen $140

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen $200

Focusrite Scarlett 4i4 4th Gen $280

PreSonus Eris monitors

Much like the Scarlett above, the 2023 lineup of PreSonus studio monitor speakers deliver some serious bang for your buck and offer a range of sizes at various price points. From beginner or smaller setups right up to hardcore solutions for more professional home and commercial studios, there’s something for literally everyone in the new PreSonus Eris lineup.

After having the chance to test out the entry-level Eris models as well as the Studio set and the pro-grade variants, I have to say they have the been most exciting new release for me in the product category. Not only is there something for any use case or price range here, but all three pairs I tested out in my home studio hit above their pay grade – just about all comparable options from a notable brand will either be on par or cost you even more. PreSonus even upgraded the looks this year with a subtle dark blue treatment on the woofers, a nice metal logo tag on the front side, and onboard blue LEDs – they look great in my setup and likely will in yours too.

Eris 3.5 Gen 2 $100

Eris 3.5BT Gen 2 Bluetooth $150

Eris 4.5BT Gen 2 Bluetooth $200

Eris 5BT Gen 2 Bluetooth $250

Eris Studio 4 $150

Eris Studio 5 $200

Eris Studio 8 $250

Eris Pro 6 $400

Eris Pro 8 $500

Eris Pro Sub 10 $450

MIDI controllers – AKAI, Osmose, and more

MIDI controllers are a must-have tool for just about all beat-makers, home studio musicians, and bedroom producers. AKAI has always been a go-to recommendation and its latest MPK Mini Plus is a wonderful option. Well made, fairly priced, and feature-rich, music makers of all sorts would love to see one of these under the tree. This model is one of our top recommendations, sitting atop our 2023 list of the best MIDI keyboard controllers with a portable (when needs be) 37-key setup that comes alongside onboard RGB MPC-style drum pads for tapping out some beats, plenty of I/O and connectivity options, and some auto-scale and chord modes. It comes in at $169, but the previous-generation model at around $84 is also a solid option as well as the MPK Mini Play MK3 with built-in speakers and onboard sounds.

AKAI MPK Mini Plus $169

AKAI MPK Mini Play MK3 $146

Expressive E Osmose

If you’re looking to splurge in the controller space for yourself or a very special someone, the Expressive E Osmose is brilliant. As much a standalone instrument as it is a controller, this is not your average keyboard despite what it might look like at a glance. Delivering 3D gestural control over your sounds, the keys can be wiggled from side to side to introduce vibrato and interesting tonality, alongside intense sound-altering after pressure and glide techniques, but that’s just for starters. It’s certainly a high-end gift, for yourself or otherwise, at $1,799 shipped, but it is a seriously wild musical experince. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review.

Sennheiser Profile Boom Arm and optional mic

Sennheiser’s Profile Boom Arm released earlier this year alongside the Profile mic (although you can purchase them separately) and it is simply amazing. It will work with any mic that works with your standard mic stand, and I absolutely adored the user experience after getting a chance to go hands-on. It features a robust clip mechanism you can tighten onto the side of just about table top or desk in seconds, without damaging it in any way, there’s wonderful track down the arm to hide the connection cable, and it looks fantastic. it easily the best boom arm I have ever used in the $99 price range, and an easy recommendation for anyone with a podcast/game stream, or even for vocalists recording demoes in the bedroom.

And more…

