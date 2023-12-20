Logitech’s G920 racing wheel and floor pedals drifts 34% to new all-time $197 low (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals for $197 shipped. Down from its $300 price tag, it spent the first half of the year keeping above $245 before summer brought bigger discounts. Today’s deal comes in as a 34% markdown off the going rate, giving you $103 in savings and marking a new all-time low. It even beats Logitech’s website where it is currently listed for a higher $230 rate.

Working across Xbox One, X|S, and PC, this racing wheel sports a dual motor design to give you realistic force feedback from those bumpy in-game roads. It even has a 900-degree rotation allowing for the wheel to be turned two and a half times, hand-over-hand on wide turns like a real F1 race car. The pedal unit features an accelerator, brake, and clutch pedal, with the shifting pedals behind the wheel for full manual controls and nonlinear brakes simulating pressure-sensitive systems. The wheel is made from recyclable plastics wrapped in hand-stitched leather while the pedals are made of durable stainless steel.

And if you’re going to be playing on a PC monitor, you can upgrade your gameplay experience with the Govee AI Sync Box with Monitor Backlight for 27 to 34-inch monitors currently discounted on Amazon for $75. It is able to read and match colors and movements with that of your on-screen content while keeping an “ultra-low” latency and avoiding being influenced by ambient lighting, while also allowing you to play up to 240Hz in 1080p.

And if you tend to play your racing games on the Nintendo Switch, check out our past coverage of the HORI Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe. It’s able to change from 270-degree to 180-degree turn ratio on the fly while also fine tuning settings such as dead zone, pedal sensitivity, and more.

Logitech G920 Racing Wheel and Floor Pedal features:

Immersive Gaming Experience: Perfect for Xbox and PC gaming titles, the Driving Force simulates the feeling of driving a real car with precision steering and pressure-sensitive pedals

Premium Control: The Driving Force feedback racing wheel provides a detailed simulation of driving a real car, with helical gearing delivering smooth, quiet steering and a hand-stitched leather cover

Customizable Pedals: These pressure-sensitive nonlinear brake pedals provide a responsive, accurate braking feel on a sturdy base – with adjustable pedal faces for finer control

900-Degree Rotation: Lock-to-lock rotation of the Driving Force means you can turn the wheel around two and a half times, hand over hand on wide turns – just like a real F1 race car

Up Your Game: Take your racing simulation to the next level with Driving Force accessories like the Driving Force Shifter or desk and rig mounts

The plastic parts in G920 include 52% certified post consumer recycled plastic*; certified carbon neutral

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!