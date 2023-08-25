Race to the finish line with HORI’s racing wheel for Nintendo Switch for $89 (Reg. $110)

Amazon is offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for $88.73 shipped. Down from its usual $110, this 19% discount is the second lowest price we’ve seen for this product, coming in just $13 shy of the all-time low. Officially licensed by Nintendo, with a 270-degree turn radius and programmable buttons, this full-size racing wheel is the best in build-quality, customization options, and authentic racing simulation brought to the Nintendo Switch. Able to change from 270-degree to 180-degree turn ratio on the fly while also fine tuning settings such as dead zone, pedal sensitivity, and more. It can be mounted securely with the included clamp, and is compatible with PC games.

HORI Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe Features:

Full-size racing wheel and pedals optimized for authentic racing simulation

270-degree turn radius with adjustable output options

Compatible with Nintendo Switch and PC

Mounts securely with included clamp

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

