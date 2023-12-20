meross’ HomeKit/Assistant smart fan switch drops 40% to the return all-time $30 low

Amazon is offering the meross Smart Ceiling Fan Control and Dimmer Light Switch for $29.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Down from its $50 price tag, it has seen a few discounts over the year, with today’s deal coming in to take $20 off its going rate and returning costs back to the all-time lowest price we have tracked since its Amazon release back in September. It even has a chance to save an extra 5% off your order when you purchase two or more, using the promo code ELFPW3XZ at checkout. This 2-in-1 fan light switch connects to your standard ceiling fans (unfortunately, not for smart models – head below to learn more) to provide four speed settings, brightness controls, timers, custom scheduling, and more. While this device is not Matter-supported, it can integrate with popular smart home devices like Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings.

If you’re looking to upgrade to Matter-supported smart plugs for a more unified setup, Amazon is currently offering the meross Matter Smart Plug Mini 2-packs for $20.99 Prime shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. This item also has the option for 5% off in extra savings when purchasing two or more and using the promo code UJPCBDHZ at checkout. If you’re not concerned with having universal control, but still want to upgrade to smart plugs, you’ll find meross’ HomeKit-supported models at discounted rates of $24 for the 3-pack, which can be bundled with the ceiling fan control for extra savings, as well as $36 for the 4-pack.

And be sure to head on over to our smart home hub to keep up-to-date on the very best deals on devices that will bring your home further into the twenty-first century.

Meross Smart Ceiling Fan Control and Switch features:

This smart ceiling fan switch is NOT compatible with fans that have a built-in remote control/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi control system, DC motor fans, or exhaust fans. Also, it cannot be used for your Smart Bulbs, but it can easily pairs with your dimmable LED/CFL bulbs or INC bulbs. Requires a Neutral Wire and 2 separate load wires for fan and light. The smart switch only supports 2.4G Wi-Fi (not 5G) and is designed for Single-Pole (not 3-way) use.

This 2-in-1 fan light switch combo supports 4-fan-speed control and smoothly dims your light from 1% to 100%. Meross app offers a light compatibility test to ensure that your lights are fully compatible.

This smart ceiling fan switch seamlessly integrates with popular smart home platforms including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. You can simply use voice commands to control the fan and lights without touching your smartphone or switch.

Customize the smart dimmer switch’s LED light to stays on or off, providing an undisturbed sleep environment by reducing unnecessary light pollution.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!